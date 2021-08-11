Canutillo ISD to host Covid-19 webinars for parents

Education

CANUTILLO, Texas -- It's been more than a week since students with the Canutillo Independent School District have been back in the classroom.

The district is focusing on safety and communicating with parents through it's newest hire, Dr. Maria Fuentes, public health emergency manager.

Fuentes said her goal is to stay up to date on new and developing information on the Covid-19 virus and make sure CISD is following local, state, national protocols to keep it's students safe.

Contact tracing will remain in place this year. Inside the classroom, faculty and staff will be promoting good hygiene for students. Parents are also encouraged to keep their kids home if they’re sick.

Webinars will be hosted throughout the semester for parents who have any questions about the virus.

"I think it's important to have that direct communication with the community and to that update information as we go day by day," Fuentes said.

Administrators know that this month of in-person learning is crucial for setting up student's success.

“It’s about being student centered making sure that the students are served again with the safety security and health but also with quality instruction," said Superintendent Pedro Galaviz.

CISD teachers will be focused on finding any learning gaps within their students who may be struggling in the classroom.

The social and emotional well-being of CISD students is also a priority. Students will have an intervention time within their school days to be able to address and challenges they're facing.

"From the classroom, through athletics, through UIL competitions, choir band, fine arts, you name it, I want to be there with (the students) on the journey to through their success as they go through 6, 7, 8 grade," said Canutillo Middle School STEAM Principal Christopher Judge. "This is going to be a very fun year.”

CISD will be hosting a webinar for parents Thursday via zoom starting at 2 p.m

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85642731682, Meeting ID: 856 4273 1682

Vaccine clinics will also be held this week for anyone interested in receiving a Covid-19 vaccine who are 12 years and up.

Canutillo High School - Thursday, August 12 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Canutillo Middle School - Friday, August 20 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Alderete Middle School - Tuesday, August 31 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For a look at their weekly Covid-19 updates, click here.