El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 1-0 to FC Tulsa

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Locomotive FC fell 1-0 to FC Tulsa on Saturday night at Southwest University Park, extending the search for a first win in 2024.

Locomotive came into tonight's match half looking to build off the momentum of last week's draw against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Yet after a slow first half, Tulsa would be the first to find the back of the net and were able to maintain that lead for the remainder of the match.

El Paso must now take time to rest and analyze before their road match at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC next Saturday, May 4.

POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE: Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut (EN) and Captain midfielder Eric Calvillo (EN/SP): https://www.youtube.com/live/Nmgg0psODLw

NOTES

Emiliano Rodriguez, who made his official Locomotive debut last week in the Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup against Union Omaha, registered his first league appearance tonight, coming in as late sub for Eric Calvillo.

The loss to Tulsa was the first in Locomotive's history (3-1-3) across all competitions.

FORECAST: 70ºF, windy

ATTENDANCE: 6,142

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP – N/A

TUL – Boubacar Diallo (Patrick Seagrist) 53'

LINEUPS

ELP – (3-5-2) Jahmali Waite, Tony Alfaro, Bolu Akinyode (Jeremy Garay 73'), Noah Dollenmayer, Lucas Stauffer, Javier Nevarez (Gonzalo Pelua 73'), Eric Calvillo – C (Emiliano Rodriguez 86'), Liam Rose, Joaquin Rivas (Tumi Moshobane 62'), Amando Moreno, Justin Dhillon

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Yuma, Miles Lyons, Luis Moreno, Diego Abarca

TUL – (4-3-3) Michael Creek, Patrick Seagrist, Alexis Souahy, Bradley Bourgeois, Arthur Rogers (Harvey St. Clair 73'), Edwin Laszo, Justin Portillo, Boubacar Diallo, Alexander Dalou (Milo Yosef 73'), Blaine Ferri (Philip Goodrum 59'), Stefan Stojanovic (Diogo Pacheco 73')

Subs Not Used: Joey Roggeveen, Rashid Tetteh, Sebastian Sanchez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP – Tony Alfaro (Yellow) 90+3'

TUL – N/A

MATCH STATS: ELP | TUL

GOALS: 0|1

ASSISTS: 0|1

POSSESSION: 56|44

SHOTS: 9|15

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|4

SAVES: 2|4

FOULS: 10|12

OFFSIDES: 2|0

CORNERS: 6|7

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC hit the road to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, May 4. Catch the action live on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. MT!