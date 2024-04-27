UTEP’s Knight Drafted to Seahawks, Klein Selected by Buccaneers at 2024 NFL Draft; First Time Since 2008 Multiple Miners Picked

DETROIT, Michigan (KVIA) -- UTEP’s Elijah Klein and Tyrice Knight were selected at the 2024 National Football League Draft on Saturday in Motown.

Knight, a 6-1, 233-pound linebacker was picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round at pick no. 18, while Klein, a 6-4, 319-pound offensive guard, was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round with the 44th pick.

Knight is the first Miner to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2018. It’s also the first time since 2008 that multiple Miners were taken in the NFL Draft. Knight is the eighth linebacker in school history to be drafted, while Klein is the 21st offensive lineman to be picked.

Knight concluded his career at UTEP by leading CUSA with 140 tackles, starting in all 12 games in 2023. Knight was crowned the national statistical champion in solo tackles (84) and solo tackles per game (7.0). Knight’s 15.5 tackles for loss rank second in CUSA. Knight tied for sixth in FBS in total tackles.

The Lakeland, Fla., product capped his final season with UTEP by totaling a game-high 15 tackles against no. 22 Liberty, while it was his 19th career double-digit tackle performance. Knight stuffed the stat sheet in 2023, recording 4.5 sacks (16 yards), a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, four QB hurries and seven pass breakups. Knight opened the season with 13 tackles at Jax State while posting a career-high 16 against UIW and 14 at Big Ten opponent Northwestern. Knight tallied 15 tackles against UNLV and 10 versus LA Tech. He put up 12 at Sam Houston and 14 against WKU.

Knight wrapped up four seasons in the Orange and Blue with 391 career tackles, ranking ninth on the program’s all-time list. He also amassed 217 career solo tackles to rank 10th in school history. Knight started in 43 of 45 games played. He totaled 33.5 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, two interceptions, 17 passes defended, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Knight joins a Seahawks team that finished 9-8 overall and coming up short of a playoff berth. Seattle’s defense ranked third to last in yards allowed per game (371.4).

Klein started all 12 games on the offensive line in 2023. The Mt. Baldy, Calif., product switched around the line, starting the first eight games at right guard.

Klein then made a start at right tackle at Sam Houston, followed by moving to the other end of the line at left tackle against WKU and then made his way back at RG for the final two contests. Klein was part of an offensive line group that helped the rushing attack average over 159 yards rushing per game (1,439 rushing yards) and rush for 12 touchdowns. His efforts helped pave the way for a pair of UTEP running backs, Deion Hankins (812 rushing yards) and Torrance Burgess Jr. (620 yards), to rank in the top seven on the CUSA rushing list following the conclusion of the regular season. UTEP hit 200+ rushing yards in a trio of games, including a season-high 329 rushing yards in a 28-14 win against UIW. The Miners rushed for 224 yards against LA Tech and 222 during a come-from-behind win at Sam Houston. The Miners also found pay dirt on three rush attempts in the 37-34 victory against the Bearkats.

Klein concluded his career on Nov. 25, 2023, against no. 22 Liberty making his 50th consecutive start on the offensive line. His start on Nov. 2, 2019, at North Texas began the string of starts. Klein started in 55 of 57 games played in his career.

Klein joins a Bucs squad that finished 9-8 overall and won the NFC South. Tampa Bay defeated the Eagles 32-9 in the NFC Wildcard Playoffs. The Bucs came up short in a 31-23 loss at Detroit in the Divisional Playoffs. Tampa ranked 23rd in offensive yards per game (313 yards per game).

A BIT OF UTEP DRAFT HISTORY

OL Elijah Klein and LB Tyrice Knight were the first multiple UTEP football players in 14 years to be drafted. The 2008 NFL Draft featured multiple Miners who were drafted by NFL squads. OL Oniel Cousins was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round (pick 36), DB Quintin Demps was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round (18), and RB Marcus Thomas was taken by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round, (31).

Knight is the first Miner since OL Will Hernandez in 2018 to be drafted into the NFL. Currently with the Arizona Cardinals, Hernandez was taken by the New York Giants in round two (pick no. 2) five years ago.

Knight is the first UTEP defensive player since Quintin Demps to be drafted when Demps went to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 (4th RD, 18).

Knight is also the first UTEP linebacker since Thomas Howard when he was taken in 2006 by the Oakland Raiders in the sixth round (pick 38).

Knight is the eighth linebacker from UTEP to be drafted. The list includes Howard, Barron Wortham (1994, Houston Oilers, 6th round), Seth Joyner (1986, Philadelphia Eagles, 8th round), Nikita Blair (1985, Minnesota Vikings, 8th round), Gene Mack (1971, Minnesota Vikings, 7th round), Fred Carr (1968, Green Bay Packers, 1st round) and Wayne Hansen (1950, Chicago Bears, 6th round).

Klein is the first O-lineman to be selected since 2018 (Hernandez).

Klein is the 21st UTEP offensive lineman to be taken in the draft. The list includes Hernandez, Cousins, Trey Darilek (2004, Philadelphia Eagles, 4th round), Darryl Moore (1992, Washington Redskins, 8th round), Joe MacEsker (1987, San Diego Chargers, 8th round), Don Sommer (1986, Houston Oilers, 10th round), Dave Toub (1985, Philadelphia Eagles, 9th round), Carlos Scott (1983, New York Giants, 7th round), Kevin Belcher (1983, New York Giants, 6th round), Harold Holton (1974, Green Bay Packers, 9th round), Bob Tackett (1972, San Diego Chargers, 17th round), Jerome Kundich (1972, Denver Broncos, 14th round), Dennis Bramlett (1970, Boston Patriots, 11th round), George Daney (1968, Kansas City Chiefs, 1st round), Bill Brown (1967, Washington Redskins, 11th round), Luis Hernandez (1963, Green Bay Packers, 18th round), Ernest Kelly (1950, Detroit Lions, 4th round), Bernie Smith (1949, Chicago Bears, 24th round), Ray Evans (1945, Cleveland Rams, 22nd round), and Gordon Wilson (1941, Cleveland Rams, 16th round).

NOTABLE 2024 DRAFTEE

Former UTEP WR Jacob Cowing was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round, pick 35. Cowing played three seasons (2019-2021) with the Miners. Cowing’s 2,595 receiving yards rank fifth on the school’s all-time list, while his 1,354 yards in 2021 are the second-best during a single season in program history. Cowing’s 141 career receptions rank eighth.