‘Lock out’ lifted at northeast El Paso school after search for man with gun ends

UPDATE: As of 11:15 a.m., officials told ABC-7 that the "lock out" had been lifted for Nolan Richardson Middle School. after the search for an armed man ended.

Authorities didn't immediately provide further details, but the man was reportedly located and doesn't pose a threat.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- A report of a man with a gun triggered a "lock out" for a northeast El Paso school, officials said.

The decision to place Nolan Richardson Middle School on "lock out" about 10 a.m. came after an armed man was reportedly seen in the desert area behind the school, according to El Paso Independent School District officials.

Police scanner traffic indicated authorities were searching for a man carrying a rifle.

"Lock-out" status means that classes continue but no one is allowed on campus and no outdoor activities take place.