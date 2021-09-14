‘Criminal activity’ threat leads to El Paso High School lockdown

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- What officials described as a 'criminal activity' threat led to the lockdown of El Paso High School on Tuesday.

An El Paso Independent School District spokesman said the school was "on a brief lockdown due to reports of potential criminal activity on campus." He declined to elaborate further.

El Paso police said the lockdown was both initiated and lifted by the school district, so they had no additional information immediately available.

EPISD indicated that the lockdown was lifted as of 1:30 p.m., but added that "instruction will continue with limited access to the campus."