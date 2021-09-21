Students return to east El Paso school after gas leak caused evacuation

Education

UPDATE: Students returned to their classrooms at Hughey Elementary School in east El Paso after being evacuated for about an hour when construction crews hit a gas line.

Officials said the leak was quickly contained and no injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- A gas leak Tuesday afternoon prompted the evacuation of students at an east side school near the El Paso International Airport.

The incident was unfolding at Hughey Elementary School, located at 6201 Hughey Drive, according to a spokesman for the El Paso Independent School District.

A contractor reported the gas leak just after 1 p.m. and firefighters quickly responded to the scene as the building was being evacuated.

There was no immediate word of any injuries and further details weren't currently available.