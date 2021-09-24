Longest-serving UTEP leader Diana Natalicio dies at 82

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- Diana Natalicio, who served as president of the University of Texas at El Paso for 31 years, died Friday at the age of 82.

Her brother, Bill Siedhoff, confirmed Natalicio's death in an email to ABC-7. He didn't indicate a cause of death.

"My sister loved El Paso, and she chose to retire here. She loved the weather, the mountains, the food, and the wonderful people. She had a great and accomplished life. She loved UTEP and most of all, she loved UTEP's students. They are what drove her life's work, and what provided her greatest satisfaction," Siedhoff said. "I thank the El Paso community for embracing her all these years, and for all the love she always received."

Natalicio was UTEP's longest-serving leader, occupying the president's office from 1988 to 2019. During that time, UTEP's enrollment grew from 15,000 to over 25,000 students and its budget rose from $65 million to nearly $450 million.

Also during her tenure, UTEP received national recognition for excellence in both academic and research programs. Natalicio was also widely recognized for her efforts to make higher education more accessible to low-income students.

When Fortune magazine included Natalicio on its list of "World's Greatest Leaders” in 2017, it noted that she had "made wider access her priority, fighting to keep tuition low and creating flexible on-campus jobs” at a time when "rising costs and cultural barriers mean low-income students struggle to get in and struggle to stay.”

Natalicio, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, first joined UTEP in 1971 as an assistant professor of modern languages. She served as chairwoman of the modern languages department, dean of the college of liberal arts and vice president for academic affairs before becoming president in 1988.

When she retired in August 2019, Natalicio was the longest of any sitting president of any public research university in the nation; the University of Texas System Board of Regents named her President Emerita of UTEP.

"Dr. Natalicio will be remembered by many as a pioneer in higher education. She defied the critics who said it wasn’t possible to open access to higher education to everyone and still offer a top tier educational experience," said current UTEP President Heather Wilson, who succeeded Natalicio. "Her sustained commitment to provide all residents of the Paso del Norte region access to outstanding higher education opportunities has helped make UTEP a national success story."

