Students shocked as Vista College abruptly closes in El Paso, Las Cruces amid financial troubles

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- A private, for-profit trade college with campuses in El Paso and Las Cruces abruptly closed its doors Friday, citing financial problems.

Vista College sent a message to students announcing the closure, a copy of which was obtained by ABC-7. Doors were locked at the school's main campus in El Paso and efforts to reach administrators for comment were unsuccessful.

"It's devastating. It's frustrating," said Alexis Tiffany Silva as she wiped tears from her eyes. The Las Cruces student and single mom had 22 weeks left to receive a Licensed Practical Nurse certification. "We all have families, we have lives, we have kids.... We have sick kids. We're in this, you know, trying to do better for ourselves and… it's frustrating," she said.

Students indicated they were caught off guard by the sudden shutdown of the college and received no advance warning of the financial concerns cited by the school.

"We are working diligently to assist our students in transferring to other colleges and schools so they may complete their degrees," read an email sent to students obtained by ABC-7 but the note provided no guidance for them to follow to obtain either transcripts or refunds.

Ben Arriola, president and CEO of Southwest University told ABC-7 they will make every effort to work with Vista College students and are currently reviewing student transcripts to ensure credits can be transferred for Nursing, Allied Health and Business Management courses. The number to Southwest University is 915-778-4001 and online they're at https://southwestuniversity.edu/.

Vista College suspended in-person enrollment and had a round of layoffs in August. KBTX-TV in College Station reported the college also furloughed employees across all campuses, which include locations in the Borderland, Beaumont, Longview and Killeen.

"The reason we did that is to make sure we had all the financial resources at our disposal to make sure the students currently enrolled in school get exactly what they paid for," Vista College President and CEO Jim Tolbert, who is not from El Paso, told KBTX at the time.

According to an online profile assembled by U.S. News & World Report, Vista College has an enrollment of approximately 3,500 students and offers associate degrees in eight different career fields including healthcare, construction, business and technology. Its annual student tuition and fees total an estimated $15,680 annually, but some degrees such as Business Administration Associate may run close to $40,000, according to the school's catalog.