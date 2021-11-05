Skip to Content
EPISD, SISD, YISD to offer Covid-19 vaccination clinics for kids

<i>Jeenah Moon/AP</i><br/>A nurse inoculates an 8-year-old child at NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem Hospital on November 4
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School Districts are partnering with Immunize El Paso to offer Covid-19 vaccines to kids who are now eligible.

They're inviting parents to take their children ages 5 to 11 to get their shot. However, anyone else who's eligible, including older children and adults, are also invited to get vaccinated.

For a full list of scheduled clinics in EPISD click here.

For a full list of scheduled clinics in SISD click here.

For a full list of scheduled clinics in YISD click here.

For vaccines from Immunize El Paso, pre-registration is highly recommended. You can pre-register your child for the vaccine by visiting https://go.izep.org/kids.

