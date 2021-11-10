LCPS to offer Covid-19 vaccination clinic for kids as young as 5

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Now that students as young as five-years old can get Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, Las Cruces Public Schools is planning the first vaccine clinic for its youngest students.

“Having your child vaccinated is the best line of defense against Covid-19," said Kelly Jameson, an LCPS spokeswoman

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Las Cruces parents can take their young children to get vaccinated at the Karen M. Trujillo Administration Complex.

While staffers are required to get vaccinated, public school students in Las Cruces are not. Jameson said the governor would have to make the decision to require them.

“Until there is a hard line drawn in the sand about mandatory vaccinations, we’re left to just follow the rules that the state leaves out for us," Jameson said.

At this point, 90% of LCPS employees are vaccinated, according to the district. Staffers who are not vaccinated must undergo weekly testing.