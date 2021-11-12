Best community colleges in Texas
alexkich // Shutterstock
Best community colleges in Texas
Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.
Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in Texas using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.
#10. Panola College (Carthage)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $6,820
#9. El Paso Community College (El Paso)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $4,673
#8. Alvin Community College (Alvin)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $10,917
#7. Palo Alto College (San Antonio)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $5,043
#6. McLennan Community College (Waco)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $6,835
#5. Amarillo College (Amarillo)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $6,005
#4. Lamar Institute of Technology (Beaumont)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $7,033
#3. San Jacinto College (Pasadena)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $8,858
#2. Northwest Vista College (San Antonio)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $5,352
#1. Texas State Technical College (Waco)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $10,247
Comments