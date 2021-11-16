Violent social media threats targeting Gadsden, Centennial high schools traced outside U.S.

UPDATE: Investigators with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday afternoon they had determined violent threats made on social media targeting Gadsden High School in Anthony were similar to ones recently made against Centennial High School in Las Cruces.

Sheriff's Capt. Jeremy Hash said officials now believed the threats weren't credible; he indicated investigators deemed those to be a hoax after tracing their origins to a location outside of the U.S. - although the exact source remained undetermined.

Authorities said students and parents were safely released from the Gadsden High School school grounds late Tuesday afternoon and classes would resume as normal on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: ANTHONY, New Mexico -- Gadsden High School was placed on lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after threats of violence targeting the school appeared on social media sites, according to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff's deputies said they took the threats seriously and were investigating to determine the source of them. There were multiple law enforcement officers on the campus during the school day.

“We are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of everyone at the school,” Sheriff's Capt. Jeremy Hash said of the threats.

As of 4:15 p.m., a Gadsden Independent School District spokesman said students were being allowed to go home for the day; he declined to comment on the threats.

The high school is located at 6301 NM-28 in Anthony.