Thousands of students in America struggle with getting the school supplies they need

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- While most students strive for success in the classroom, it can be difficult when they don’t have the necessary school supplies. Back 2 School America is a national non-profit organization that provides free school supplies to thousands of students in Texas and across the country.

With kids going back to school in January, & inflation, many families are struggling to pay for school supplies for their children. This is an ongoing need, not just at certain times of the year. Throughout the school year, the supplies are used and those supplies wear out.

This year, B2SA has provided more than 44,000 school kits to students.

The organization is asking for donations to give kids school supplies. The campaign aims to raise funds necessary to distribute 5,000 Back 2 School kits to 5,000 children and their families. the world of difference holiday campaign ends this Sunday, January 15th.

$22.50 provides a school supply kit to 1 student. Help students succeed in the classroom, improve their self-esteem and lessen the financial burden on families and teachers.

To participate in the campaign, donors can visit www.b2sa.org and click on the “Donate” button.