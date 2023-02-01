Career Technical Education celebration month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- February is Career Technical Education month, known as CTE. CTE prepares students for technical careers through hands-on applied education. Career and technical education have become major pillars of the American education system over the past several years.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, CTE in New Mexico serves over 44,000 postsecondary students and over 65,000 high school students. In total, about 12 million high school and college students are enrolled in CTE across the nation.

This education provides students with career-relevant information. Gives them employability skills, from job-related and ethics.

This education pathway helps students explore interests and careers as they make their way through school.