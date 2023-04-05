Skip to Content
Data shows UTEP is one of the strongest research institutions in the state

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso announced that its $130.5 million in federal research expenditures in fiscal year 2022 broke its record for the fourth straight year.

According to the latest figures, UTEP has moved up to No. 4 among public, non-medical higher education institutions in Texas for total federal research expenditures. Just behind UT Austin, Texas A&M, and the University of Houston.

University leaders say the success is due to the impactful research in fields such as water sustainability, brain science, hypersonic systems, and genetics of disease.

Universities leaders credit the surge in year-to-year growth to the addition of several large new awards and research work following in-person activities resuming on campus after a record year of research proposal submission during covid. 

