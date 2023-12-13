24 catalytic converters stolen from Socorro ISD buses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thieves stole catalytic converters from 24 Socorro Independent School District buses.

A district spokesperson told ABC-7 that she is unable to give an interview as the theft is still being actively investigated.

The buses have been removed from circulation as they undergo repairs. They will be back in service by January when students return to campus. Winter break is from December 18 to January 1. The district assures parents that all bus routes are covered in the meantime.

The district has to pay about $5,000 to $8,000 per bus.