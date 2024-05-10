UTEP looking for new aerospace center leader

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP announced they are looking for the next individual to lead the aerospace center at the university.

The university has opened a national search for who will lead the center next. This comes after The National Science Foundation suspended a grant to UTEP's aerospace center. On Monday, UTEP announced they learned of "incorrect statements" in their proposal to the NSF in April. That same day, UTEP announced Dean Ken Meissner would serve as the acting lead for the aerospace center.

Dr. Ahsan Choudhuri, UTEP's associate vice president, previously led the aerospace center. UTEP confirmed to ABC-7 that Choudhuri is still a professor at the university.