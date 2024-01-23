Canutillo ISD virtual meeting hacked Monday, inappropriate images shown

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to the Canutillo Independent School District's Facebook page, inappropriate images were shown during Monday evenings virtual meeting after being hacked.

The district said in the social media post they are investigating the incident and will seek proper disciplinary and criminal action.

"We apologize to those community members who witnessed those images," stated the post.

ABC-7 has reached out to Canutillo ISD for comment.