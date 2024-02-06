Canutillo ISD sees decline in enrollment, students moving to neighboring schools

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Canutillo Independent School District has seen a sharp decline in enrollment and funding.

Officials with the district said two failed bond elections have led to nearly 2,000 students moving to more conveniently located EPISD schools.

Canutillo ISD Superintendent Pedro Galaviz said that about 1,800 students that live within district boundaries, do not go to their schools.

Galaviz said the decrease translates into a loss of $19 million in state funding.

Funds, some officials say, could be used to fix the schools and add programs.

"We can make sure that we address some of the infrastructure issues that is plaguing our campuses, we don't have orchestra in our high school, we don't have swimming or wrestling in our high school we don't offer those programs because of budget restrictions," said Gustavo Reveles, Canutillo ISD Spokesperson.

With 64 million in their budget and 85 percent going to faculty, officials said it's a big hit for the district.

CISD said many found it easier to drop off their kids at EPISD's Brown middle school than to fight construction traffic getting to Canutillo's Alderete middle school, adding to the decline.

Due to this Galaviz told ABC-7 they are seeing over crowding at 104 percent at Reyes elementary school, one of the only schools they have in Northwest El Paso.

He said passing a new bond is the best way to fix the problem.

"Anytime you're in this, its challenging, it's heart because you're dealing with people, but it's a necessity now and hopefully that's what the community sees," said Galaviz.