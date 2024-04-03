All UTEP classes before noon Thursday cancelled due to technical maintenance issue
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All UTEP classes before noon tomorrow are cancelled due to "an urgent maintenance issue."
The university released the following statement:
"All UTEP classes before noon on Thursday, April 4 are cancelled due to an urgent maintenance issue. Many UTEP technology and data services will go offline, starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. All employees should report to work as usual, but many online services and platforms will not be available until noon."