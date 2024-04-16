Skip to Content
Two EPISD schools awarded financial gift from Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, Bowl Season, and The College Football Playoff Foundation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, The College Football Playoff Foundation, and Bowl Season awarded two EPISD schools on Monday, April 15th, a financial gift to support classroom projects.

Charles Middle School and Magoffin Middle School were both presented with more than $10,000 in funds in support of funding classroom projects and honoring teachers who dedicate themselves to their students.

Teachers were also given gift bags and tickets to this year's upcoming Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The funds were a complete surprise to the teachers.

According to The Sun Bowl Association, the partnership between Bowl Season and The College Football Playoff Foundation has awarded over $16 million dollars to teachers nationwide.

