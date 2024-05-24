Idea Public Schools offering free meals to children this summer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Idea Public Schools will be offering free meals to local children this summer, regardless of whether or not they are enrolled at an Idea School.

Starting Monday, June 17th, to Friday, July 28th, Idea Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to children under 18. Breakfast will be served from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Lunch will be served beginning at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food will not be served on federal holidays, like June 19th, or July 1st to July 5th.