Socorro ISD offers a summer meal service program

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The Socorro Independent School District’s Child Nutrition Services Department is excited to announce a summer meal service program that is open to all children ages 18 and under. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 3 through June 27, free meals will be provided. The Summer Food Program is designed to ensure that all children, regardless of their circumstances, have access to nutritious meals at no cost. There are no fees or proof of income required. To participate, simply show up. The summer menu is available on the Child Nutrition Services web page on the district website www.sisd.net , under district menus, or by calling 915-937-0450. Alternatively, you can directly visit the SISD meal viewer at: https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/socorro .

