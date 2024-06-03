Socorro ISD offers a summer meal service program
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The Socorro Independent School District’s Child Nutrition Services Department is excited to announce a summer meal service program that is open to all children ages 18 and under. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 3 through June 27, free meals will be provided. The Summer Food Program is designed to ensure that all children, regardless of their circumstances, have access to nutritious meals at no cost. There are no fees or proof of income required. To participate, simply show up. The summer menu is available on the Child Nutrition Services web page on the district website www.sisd.net, under district menus, or by calling 915-937-0450. Alternatively, you can directly visit the SISD meal viewer at: https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/socorro.
SISD schools participating in the summer meal program:
Socorro High School
Montwood High School
Americas High School
El Dorado High School
Eastlake High School
Pebble Hills High School
SSG. Manuel P. Puentes Middle School
Robert R. Rojas Elementary School
Hueco Elementary School
Myrtle Cooper Elementary
Benito Martinez Elementary
Jane A. Hambric School
Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy
Mission Ridge Elementary School
Purple Heart Elementary School