Socorro ISD offers a summer meal service program

Published 8:42 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The Socorro Independent School District’s Child Nutrition Services Department is excited to announce a summer meal service program that is open to all children ages 18 and under. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 3 through June 27, free meals will be provided. The Summer Food Program is designed to ensure that all children, regardless of their circumstances, have access to nutritious meals at no cost. There are no fees or proof of income required. To participate, simply show up. The summer menu is available on the Child Nutrition Services web page on the district website www.sisd.net, under district menus, or by calling 915-937-0450. Alternatively, you can directly visit the SISD meal viewer at: https://schools.mealviewer.com/district/socorro.

SISD schools participating in the summer meal program:

Socorro High School

Montwood High School

Americas High School

El Dorado High School

Eastlake High School

Pebble Hills High School

SSG. Manuel P. Puentes Middle School

Robert R. Rojas Elementary School

Hueco Elementary School

Myrtle Cooper Elementary

Benito Martinez Elementary

Jane A. Hambric School

Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy

Mission Ridge Elementary School

Purple Heart Elementary School

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

