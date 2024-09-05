Skip to Content
Education

GECU inducts new annual Student Board of Directors

KVIA
By
Published 10:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local credit union GECU has inducted 40 local high school students into its annual Student Board of Directors.

Students take part in the program for a year. The program aims to give students a hands-on experience in the financial industry. Students will also have the opportunity to engage with GECU's senior leadership, develop financial skills, and learn about credit union operations.

Students must rank in the top 25% of their class to be considered for the program. Students will also need to apply for the program. For more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Education
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content