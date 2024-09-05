GECU inducts new annual Student Board of Directors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local credit union GECU has inducted 40 local high school students into its annual Student Board of Directors.

Students take part in the program for a year. The program aims to give students a hands-on experience in the financial industry. Students will also have the opportunity to engage with GECU's senior leadership, develop financial skills, and learn about credit union operations.

Students must rank in the top 25% of their class to be considered for the program. Students will also need to apply for the program. For more information, click here.