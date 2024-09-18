EPISD superintendent opts out of pay raise ‘in solidarity’ with teachers, staff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso ISD Superintendent Diana Sayavedra just earned a favorable evaluation score from the district's Board of Trustees, earning herself a pay raise. "In solidarity" with teachers and staff, however, Sayavedra is forgoing her salary increase.

"Her decision to forgo a compensation increase speaks volumes about her character and her focus on what is best for El Paso ISD," Board President Israel Irrobali stated. "I look forward to seeing the district’s continued growth under her leadership."

Sayavedra highlighted the fact that public education is currently going through a challenging economic time and emphasized her dedication to the community when explaining her decision.