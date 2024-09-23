Ginger G. and L. Frederick Francis Foundation donates $2 million to UTEP to found deanship

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ginger G. and L. Frederick Francis Foundation just gifted $2 million to UTEP's Woody L. Hunt College of Business. The gift founds the Rick and Ginger Francis Endowed Deanship.

The deanship will provide resources to retain and recruit talent to lead the college.

“The Hunt College of Business has tremendous potential to impact the El Paso community over the long term with quality leadership,” said Rick Francis, Chairman and CEO of WestStar Bank. “Ginger and I are pleased to support excellence in leadership at UTEP in perpetuity with this endowed deanship for the College of Business.”

UTEP says that John Hadjimarcou, Ph.D. will be the first to hold the deanship, being named the dean of the College of Business in March. Hadjimarcou had worked as a professor of marketing since 1994.

"The endowment will fund research, salary support and strategic initiatives that advance the mission of the college," UTEP officials explain.

Rick and Ginger Francis started their foundation in 2017. They have worked since then to support health, culture, and education initiatives in the Borderland.