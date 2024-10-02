Safety of school apps between educators and students in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Over the last two weeks at least three SISD staff members have faced multiple child indecency charges involving students.

Court records state one victim told investigators that she and teacher, Llojan Almaraz, who worked at Capt. Walter E. Clarke Middle School, first started talking over the school's sports communication app, which is designed to facilitate student/staff communication.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about this app and it's safety guidelines in place. ABC-7 has also reached out to surrounding school districts about their policies on apps that allow teachers and students to directly communicate with one another.

According to Canutillo ISD, the district uses Google classroom or the "Reminder app" to communicate with students.

"These are apps that can be tracked and are tracked by the school district. And also require parental consent. They require parental monitoring. So so it is, we feel a safe way to maintain communication with students for things like coaching or, you know, band practice, things like that," said CISD Spokesperson, Gustavo Reveles.

Reveles adds staff does undergo training about appropriate communication with students and the platforms that are not advisable like social media or text messages.