CREEED launches new website “School Finder” that compare schools in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development or CREEED celebrated 10 years of building educational preparation and economic growth and expansion.

During the kick off their off first Education Matters Summit, CREEED announced their new website School finder. The website compares over 240 schools free public schools.

Parents are able search school within Anthony ISD, Canutillo ISD, Clint ISD, El Paso ISD, Fabens ISD, San Elizario ISD, Socorro ISD, Tornillo ISD, and Ysleta ISD, as well as IDEA Public Schools, Harmony Public Schools, Burnham Wood Charter Schools, and other free charter schools.

Eddie Rodriguez, Executive Director for CREEED says the website is intended to give parents, access an the ability to compare and contrast schools in the entire public school domain.

CREED was started by business owners to improve the education students receive so they can get better jobs after graduation.

To help continue this mission the Hunt Family Foundation committed $10 million over the next five years to CREEED’s organization.