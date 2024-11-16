Save our School coalition invites the community to join their fight to keep schools open

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Parents in Northeast El Paso fear El Paso ISD's district redesign will place their children in a poorly rated school.

Parents, students and community organizations call for EPISD to wait until the equity audit is completed, before they decide which of the 10 elementary schools to close.

During the gathering community members will share why they love Stanton and Park Elementary and why they feel EPISD should invest in improving these schools rather than closing them.

The Speak out event will be Saturday, November 16th at 9:30 am at 5414 Honda Pass Dr, El Paso.