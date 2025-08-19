EPISD discussing new property tax rate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees is discussing the district's new property tax rate at today's meeting.

Watch the meeting above.

The board is set to discuss and take action on a resolution adopting a new tax rate for the upcoming year. The tax rate would be for Tax Year 2025.

Read the agenda for tonight's meeting here.

The city and the county of El Paso recently adopted their tax rates.

ABC-7 will report on any discussion and action taken at tonight's meeting. Look for updates in our evening newscasts.