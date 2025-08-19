Skip to Content
EPISD discussing new property tax rate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees is discussing the district's new property tax rate at today's meeting.

The board is set to discuss and take action on a resolution adopting a new tax rate for the upcoming year. The tax rate would be for Tax Year 2025.

The city and the county of El Paso recently adopted their tax rates.

ABC-7 will report on any discussion and action taken at tonight's meeting. Look for updates in our evening newscasts.

