El Paso Teachers Union reports multiple assaults on teachers

El Paso Independent School District's administrative headquarters on Stanton Street.
Corrie Boudreaux/El Paso Matters
El Paso Independent School District's administrative headquarters on Stanton Street.
today at 4:03 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ross Moore, the President of the American Federation of Teachers for El Paso, told ABC-7 that there have been reports of assaults on teachers and staff at five schools in the El Paso Independent School District so far this school year.

Those include: Jefferson High School, Coronado High School, Irvin High School, Magoffin Middle School, and Moye Elementary School, according to Moore.

El Paso ISD released the following statement to ABC-7 in response to these reports:

“El Paso ISD is aware of recent isolated incidents involving individual student behavior. We want to reassure our community that each situation is being addressed appropriately, with steps in place to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on campus. Support is being provided to all those involved, and we remain committed to maintaining safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environments for all students and staff.”

Lauren Bly

