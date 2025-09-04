El Paso Teachers Union reports multiple assaults on teachers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ross Moore, the President of the American Federation of Teachers for El Paso, told ABC-7 that there have been reports of assaults on teachers and staff at five schools in the El Paso Independent School District so far this school year.

Those include: Jefferson High School, Coronado High School, Irvin High School, Magoffin Middle School, and Moye Elementary School, according to Moore.

El Paso ISD released the following statement to ABC-7 in response to these reports: