Canutillo ISD expected to finalize contract of new superintendent

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees is holding a meeting Monday night. The board is expected to finalize the contract of lone superintendent finalist Dr. Josue D. Borrego.

The board unanimously voted in early December to name Borrego the lone finalist after a nationwide search for the district's new superintendent. After the vote, the board announced they expected Borrego to assume his duties in January. The state mandates a 21-day waiting period.

Borrego had been serving as an associate superintendent and senior executive director at Houston ISD.

Canutillo ISD says Dr. Borrego has led elementary and secondary campuses as well as central office departments serving as an assistant principal, principal and executive administrator in the Dallas and Houston ISDs.