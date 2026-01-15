Utility repairs near Canutillo Middle expected to impact student pickup

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Utility crews are making repairs near the intersection of Bosque Road and Canutillo/La Union, which is expected to impact student pickup at Canutillo Middle School today.

"The traffic limitations will not impact the instructional day. Dismissal will occur at the regular time," a spokesperson for Canutillo ISD said. "Parents who pick up students are asked to use the designated detour to access CMS. Bosque Road will be accessible via Vinton Road. Canutillo ISD Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will have patrol units on site to manage traffic and help facilitate flow in the area."

After-school activities and tutoring will continue as scheduled. School bus routes will operate as scheduled, although congestion in the area may delay the buses by 15 to 20 minutes.

"Utility crews indicated that the traffic access issues are expected to be resolved by the end of the day on Thursday, with normal traffic flow resuming on Friday, Jan. 16," the spokesperson explained.