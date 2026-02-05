$30 million gifted to UTEP’s Engineering program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Miguel Loya, a local businessman and UTEP alumnus, has donated $30 million dollars to UTEP's engineering program. It's the largest gift the university has ever received. UTEP is renaming the engineering college to the Miguel A. Loya College of Engineering.

UTEP says this sum will help provide scholarships to students through the Miguel A. Loya Scholarship Program. This scholarship will provide full tuition, boarding, and monthly stipends to top-recruiting engineering students. On top of the scholarships, Loya Scholars will receive a $30,000 bonus at graduation.

The Loya Scholarship application will open in Fall 2026, with the first cohort beginning in Fall 2027.