UTEP announces $2 million federal appropriation to expand drone research and teaching

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The University of Texas at El Paso announced a $2 million appropriation from the federal government to expand drone testing and operations Friday morning.

The research expansion will go to the university's aerial systems facilities in Fabens and Tornillo, UTEP said. It will include radar and electrical updates and new equipment. The expansion will also bring new job opportunities in teaching and research for staff and students.

U.S. Congressman Tony Gonzalez joined UTEP President Heather Wilson and UTEP Aerospace Center Executive Director Shery Welsh in the announcement.

“Leveraging drone technology is not only key to our economy, but to our national security," Congressman Gonzalez said. "UTEP’s Aerospace Center continues to be a leader for top-tier research, and I applaud President Wilson, her team, and UTEP’s faculty for their partnership on this critical project."

The university said funding was one of Gonzalez' priorities included in the appropriations bill recently signed into law.

"This isn’t just about flying drones," said Welsh. "It’s about solving real challenges in border security, disaster response, and infrastructure monitoring."