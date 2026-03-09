EPISD students highlight Montessori Education

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)—The last week of February marks Montessori Education Week.

The El Paso Independent School District provides Montessori education at various campuses. EPISD Montessori schools are part of existing elementary campuses.

Montessori education is described as a hands-on educational approach that continues to gain interest.

It was developed in 1907 by Maria Montessori. It’s characterized by its independent approach.

Students navigate their education, ultimately deciding what challenge they want to take on each school day while still learning basic concepts.

Selyna Wallace is a guide, also referred to as a teacher, at Dr. Green Montessori. She explained that Montessori focuses on the mind, body and spirit.

"Very few lessons are taught in a group, like in a normal or traditional setting. Maybe for the day you're learning the letter A, and everyone is learning it. In a Montessori material, every child is at a different pace because every child is different,” she said.

Montessori also emphasizes social, emotional and practical life skills in addition to academics.

Wallace said, unlike traditional learning methods, Montessori students are able to learn manners, conflict resolution, how to communicate properly, and improve body movement, like learning how to pour, sweep and clean.

Students are given uninterrupted work time. They take control of their learning!

"Children are able to choose their own work that gives them a sense of responsibility," she said.

Students are also able to collaborate with each other to imitate scenarios they’ll face one day in the real world.

"It covers a very complete understanding of what the human being needs to be able to develop them to their full potential.”

The ultimate Montessori education lessons are building confidence, becoming leaders and developing a lifelong love of learning.