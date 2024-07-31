Gadsden ISD students head back to school

SANTA TERESA, NM (KVIA) -- As Gadsden Independent School District begins the new school year, they have several new initiatives and developments are to enhance their students’ success.

The district is providing free school supplies to every student, ensuring that all children are equipped for academic achievement. The construction of the new Gadsden Middle School has also kickstarted, making it a significant milestone for the district.

Efforts to support academic growth are in full swing, with principals and teachers are ready to welcome the students back to the classroom!

Student social-emotional learning (SEL) and mental health are also prioritize as they have various programs in place to support student well-being year-round.

Tune in to Good Morning El Paso to hear from faculty and learn more about these exciting developments.