City of Socorro declares emergency due to virus, closes court and community centers

SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro held a press conference on Monday afternoon at Council Chambers regarding the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor announced the city was issuing an emergency disaster declaration to be eligible for state and federal assistance. In addition, the declaration allows the city to ban public gatherings and take other steps as needed.

Officials indicated there were no confirmed cases of the virus in Socorro, but nonetheless they were taking precautionary action.

The city was suspending municipal court operations and cancelling local events, including activities at community centers.