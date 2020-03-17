El Paso health chief to issue order shutting down bars, restricting restaurants due to virus

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Dr. Hector Ocaranza with the El Paso City/County Department of Public Health said Tuesday that he would be issuing an order shutting down bars, clubs and arcades, while imposing restrictions on restaurants to help prevent the spread of cornavirus.

El Paso City Council voted to support his recommendations. Not following the orders, once issued, could result in a $500 fine per violation.

The order limits the numbers of people allowed inside restaurants, saying food-serving operations shall operate at no greater than 50% of maximum occupancy.

Additionally, no more than six patrons will be allowed to be seated together at tables or booths and all occupied tables and booths must be separated by at least six feet.

The health department directive, expected to be formally issued later Tuesday, may also place restrictions on other businesses, such as gyms.

Meanwhile, City Council also voted Tuesday to extend for a month El Paso's existing emergency declaration due to the virus.

El Paso has had three confirmed virus cases thus far, two men in their 40s and a teenage student at UTEP. As of Tuesday, health officials said 33 El Pasoans had been tested.