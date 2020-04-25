Rally to ‘Open Texas’ economy draws crowd of about 100 in downtown El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A group of about 100 protesters gathered in downtown El Paso on Saturday, defying stay-at-home and social distancing orders, to stage an 'Open Texas' rally aimed at putting pressure on state and local officials to reopen the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group chanted "Open Texas" at times, as some motorists along downtown streets honked car horns in support. But several downtown residents could also be heard yelling "Go Home" at the demonstrators.

Protesters waved U.S. and Texas flags as well as banners supporting President Trump and signs that read "all jobs are essential"; some wore face masks - including a few with the confederate flag design - while others wore no face coverings at all, in violation of a joint city/county mandate that took effect Friday.

Protest organizers said they wanted the state to reopen "safely," while ironically some participants violated face covering and social distancing requirements that officials have said are aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Numerous police officers on bicycles were at the protest scene. While they sought to keep demonstrators out of the streets, no citations were issued to those who lacked face coverings. Officers said they weren't issuing face mask citations as yet because the city is still in an "educational" period following the recent issuing of that mandate by the mayor and county judge.

Currently, El Paso has a "stay home, work safe" order in place until May 17 that directs people to stay at home unless they are engaged in essential business or activities. Texas and El Paso have loosened those restrictions slightly in recent days, allowing for non-essential business to provide 'retail to go' services as well as reopening walking paths in local parks.