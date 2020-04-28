Watch LIVE: El Paso City Council considers whether to suspend arena project

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Amid concerns about the city's financial stability in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, two El Paso City Council members have again called for suspending existing plans to build a multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment facility - also commonly known as the downtown arena project.

City representatives Alexsandra Annello of District 2 and Claudia Lizette Rodriguez of District 6 put an item on Tuesday's council agenda regarding the controversial project. Item 19.1 on the agenda reads as follows:

"Discussion and action on suspending the construction of a multipurpose and performing arts and entertainment facility and of a cultural heritage center, authorized by the 'Museum, Cultural, Performing Arts, and Library Facilities' ballot proposition of the 2012 Quality of Life bond election, including but not limited to archaeological surveying, demolition, and design work, in order to diminish the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the debt burden."

Mayor Dee Margo has previously emphasized that no funds are currently being spent on the arena project - with the exception of legal fees to defend against lawsuits brought by activist Max Grossman, who seeks to halt the project on historical preservation objections involving the Duranguito neighborhood, where the arena would be built.

Mayor pro-tempore Peter Svarzbein has also suggested that arena opponents are playing politics under the cover of virus concerns.

The city's chief financial officer estimated on Monday that the city is facing an $86 million shortfall over the current and coming fiscal budget years as a result of decreased revenues due to the virus outbreak. Council also voted to approve pay reductions and some furloughs involving city workers to make up for some of that deficit.