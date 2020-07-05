El Paso police, fire handle over 2,000 fireworks calls on July 4th

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Despite a ban on fireworks this Fourth of July weekend, that didn't stop El Pasoans from popping them.

The El Paso police and fire departments responded to 2,137 calls Saturday between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight, a city spokesperson told ABC-7. That figure includes the number of people reporting fireworks and the number of incidents related to them.

The City of El Paso did not tell ABC-7 how many, if any, citations were issued.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office told ABC-7 it would not have numbers on fireworks enforcement available until Monday.

Unlike El Paso County, southern New Mexico didn't put such restrictions on fireworks into place.

On both sides of the state line, trash could be found Sunday in some of the usual fireworks gathering spots including in Chaparral and behind the SAC in far east El Paso.