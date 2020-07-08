Skip to Content
City memorial to victims of El Paso Walmart shooting may not happen

A woman touches a cross at a makeshift memorial for victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting on Aug. 3 which left at least 22 people dead in El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas -- A proposed city-funded memorial for the victims of the Aug. 3 Cielo Vista Walmart shooting might not happen.

Ben Fyffe, the city's director of cultural affairs and recreation, said there isn't much community support for it.

Fyffe said the city participated in focus groups generating feedback that showed Walmart's Grand Candela, along with El Paso County's planned healing garden at Ascarate Park, would be sufficient. The focus group research was funded and conducted by Walmart.

In addition, Fyffe told ABC-7 on Wednesday that budget constraints due to Covid-19 also make it necessary to postpone the concept of a memorial.

El Paso City Council did not vote on the memorial issue when it came up during a budget discussion at a meeting this week, so it's possible the topic could come up again.

