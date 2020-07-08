City memorial to victims of El Paso Walmart shooting may not happen

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A proposed city-funded memorial for the victims of the Aug. 3 Cielo Vista Walmart shooting might not happen.

Ben Fyffe, the city's director of cultural affairs and recreation, said there isn't much community support for it.

Fyffe said the city participated in focus groups generating feedback that showed Walmart's Grand Candela, along with El Paso County's planned healing garden at Ascarate Park, would be sufficient. The focus group research was funded and conducted by Walmart.

In addition, Fyffe told ABC-7 on Wednesday that budget constraints due to Covid-19 also make it necessary to postpone the concept of a memorial.

El Paso City Council did not vote on the memorial issue when it came up during a budget discussion at a meeting this week, so it's possible the topic could come up again.