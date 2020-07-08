Firefighters battle smoky blaze in central El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning in the central part of town.

The department said the fire broke out just after 8:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Hueco Avenue, a few blocks north of Concordia Cemetery.

A spokesman for the department said the cause of the fire is under investigation. At this point it's not clear if there's any injuries.

