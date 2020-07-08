Skip to Content
El Paso
By
New
Published 9:04 am

Firefighters battle smoky blaze in central El Paso

HUECO avenue FIRE
KVIA
Large plumes of smoke from a building fire in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning in the central part of town.

The department said the fire broke out just after 8:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Hueco Avenue, a few blocks north of Concordia Cemetery.

A spokesman for the department said the cause of the fire is under investigation. At this point it's not clear if there's any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC-7 for updates.

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply