Over 1,100 in west El Paso get electricity back after hour-long outage during Heat Advisory

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Electricity was out for over 1,100 homes and businesses in west El Paso Thursday afternoon during a Heat Advisory with temperatures well into the triple-digits.

The outage was reported about 3:30 p.m. and El Paso Electric said service was restored to everyone about an hour later.

A cause for the outage wasn't immediately known.

The outage came amid what the National Weather Service described as "dangerously hot conditions" Thursday afternoon "with temperatures approaching 105 to 108 degrees."