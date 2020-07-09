Over 1,100 in west El Paso get electricity back after hour-long outage during Heat Advisory
EL PASO, Texas -- Electricity was out for over 1,100 homes and businesses in west El Paso Thursday afternoon during a Heat Advisory with temperatures well into the triple-digits.
The outage was reported about 3:30 p.m. and El Paso Electric said service was restored to everyone about an hour later.
A cause for the outage wasn't immediately known.
The outage came amid what the National Weather Service described as "dangerously hot conditions" Thursday afternoon "with temperatures approaching 105 to 108 degrees."
No AC in this heat not amusing.