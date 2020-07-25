Firefighters battle overnight house and garage blaze in east El Paso

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Firefighters battled an overnight house and garage blaze on El Paso's east side.

The fire broke out after 11 p.m. Friday along Rex Court, a short residential street near Cielo Vista Park.

Fire crews reported flames showing upon arrival and remained on the scene dealing with the remnants of the fire well past 1 a.m. Saturday, as fire trucks and equipment with flashing lights lined the block.

Damage was visible to the attached garage and to a car that had been doused in foam. In the dark of night it appeared there was no major damage to the front of the home, but firefighters seemed to concentrate their efforts on the rear of the house.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or a cause for the fire.