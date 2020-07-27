Skip to Content
El Paso
Dead horses found near Clint cemetery probed by deputies

dead horse
ABC-7 viewer
One of several dead horses found near the Clint cemetery.
CLINT, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that it is investigating the discovery of a group of dead horses outside of Clint.

ABC-7 viewers sent us some disturbing photos of several horses that were found late last week and said they reported the discovery to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The photos show the horse carcasses rotting away in the sun, with the bones showing.

The decomposed horses were found near the cemetery in Clint.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that Animal Welfare staff responded to the incident and were investigating.

David Burge

