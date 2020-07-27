Dead horses found near Clint cemetery probed by deputies

El Paso

CLINT, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that it is investigating the discovery of a group of dead horses outside of Clint.

ABC-7 viewers sent us some disturbing photos of several horses that were found late last week and said they reported the discovery to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The photos show the horse carcasses rotting away in the sun, with the bones showing.

The decomposed horses were found near the cemetery in Clint.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that Animal Welfare staff responded to the incident and were investigating.