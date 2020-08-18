Falling behind on your water bill? El Paso Water has a new program that can help

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – Falling behind on your water bill because of the pandemic?

Well, El Paso Water has a new program designed to help you out.

Customers, who qualify, can get a credit of up to three months or no more than $500, toward past due balances.

The water company received a $500,000 grant through the Covid-19 Assistance Program to pay for the program.

To be eligible, you must be a residential customer and live within the El Paso city limits.

You must meet household low-income thresholds, show a loss of income from the pandemic, have an active account with the water utility and not be receiving any other assistance toward your water bill.

For more information, call (915) 263-4444 or email customer.recovery@epwater.org.