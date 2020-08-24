A wanted fugitive who fled scene of fatal crash five years ago arrested by El Paso Sheriff’s deputies

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – A wanted fugitive has been arrested in connection with a 2015 fatal crash, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies received information about the location of 31-year-old Uriel Anchondo, they located him at a hotel along the 3600 block of Joe Battle Boulevard and arrested him.

He was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility in connection with a 2015 fatal crash that killed a person who was in a tractor-trailer.

Anchondo was identified as the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a guardrail at Interstate 10 and Eastlake Boulevard on Jan. 2, 2015. Sheriff’s officials say his car then bounced back onto the highway and into the path of a semi-truck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to avoid Anchondo’s vehicle and lost control.

Two occupants from the semi-truck were taken to a local hospital, where one later died.

The driver fled on foot on foot at the time of the crash.

Anchondo has been charged with manslaughter, accident involving death and accident involving injury, totaling $700,000 in bonds.