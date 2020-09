El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a crash in El Paso's Lower Valley.

It happened on the 800 block of Lomaland Drive. It was reported just after 11 p.m.

Police said the crash only involved one vehicle.

The person who was hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene. Police haven't said if they know what caused the crash.